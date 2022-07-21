US Markets
UNP

Union Pacific quarterly profit rises 2%

Contributor
Nathan Gomes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp posted a 2% rise in its second-quarter profit on Thursday, benefiting from price hikes, even as lingering supply-chain snags and staffing shortages continued.

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp UNP.N posted a 2% rise in its second-quarter profit on Thursday, benefiting from price hikes, even as lingering supply-chain snags and staffing shortages continued.

The company's net income rose to $1.83 billion, or $2.93 per share, in the quarter, from $1.79 billion, or $2.72 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular