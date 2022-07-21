Union Pacific quarterly profit rises 2%

July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp UNP.N posted a 2% rise in its second-quarter profit on Thursday, benefiting from price hikes, even as lingering supply-chain snags and staffing shortages continued.

The company's net income rose to $1.83 billion, or $2.93 per share, in the quarter, from $1.79 billion, or $2.72 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

