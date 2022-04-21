US Markets
UNP

Union Pacific quarterly profit jumps on price hikes, higher shipments

Contributor
Nathan Gomes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp posted a 21.5% jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday, benefiting from higher shipments due to a rise in U.S. factory production and price hikes.

Adds details, background

April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp UNP.N posted a 21.5% jump in first-quarter profit on Thursday, benefiting from higher shipments due to a rise in U.S. factory production and price hikes.

Price increases amid strong demand for high-margin automotive and intermodal shipments have helped U.S. railroads cushion the impact of persistent supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and inflation.

During the quarter, volumes rose 4%, led by bulk and industrial commodities. Operating ratio, a key profitability metric, improved to 59.4% from 60.1% a year earlier.

Total operating revenue in the quarter rose to $5.86 billion, from $5 billion last year.

Net income in the quarter ended March 31 rose to $1.63 billion, or $2.57 per share, from $1.34 billion, or $2 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Nathan.Gomes@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular