Union Pacific quarterly profit dips 1.6%

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Union Pacific Corp on Thursday posted a 1.6% fall in quarterly profit, as the U.S. railroad was hurt by lower freight revenue.

The company's net income fell to $1.38 billion, or $2.05 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.40 billion, or $2.02 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell to $5.14 billion from $5.21 billion.

