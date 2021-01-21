Union Pacific quarterly profit dips 1.6%
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp UNP.N on Thursday posted a 1.6% fall in quarterly profit, as the U.S. railroad was hurt by lower freight revenue.
The company's net income fell to $1.38 billion, or $2.05 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.40 billion, or $2.02 per share, a year earlier.
Total operating revenue fell to $5.14 billion from $5.21 billion.
(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryUNP
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Native Americans sue Trump administration over Arizona copper project
- Trump administration shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu -sources
- U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures
- J&J COVID-19 vaccine on track for March rollout, still aims for 1 bln doses this year -exec