Union Pacific quarterly profit beats estimates on lower costs

Adds details on shipment volumes, compares estimates

July 23 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp UNP.N on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit, as the U.S. railroad operator's cost savings more than offset lower shipment volumes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The railroad operator said in January it would need 3,000 fewer workers in 2020 as it aimed to streamline operations. In May, hurt by volume declines as businesses remained closed due to the pandemic, it announced large-scale layoffs.

But as businesses reopen slowly, freight activity is expected to rise and lead to a sales recovery for railroad operators in the United States.

Union Pacific, North America's largest public railroad operator, said in April it expected second-quarter carload volumes to fall about 25% due to lower demand for freight load as a result of the health crisis.

It hauls coal, industrial products, agriculture goods, chemicals and automotive goods across the western U.S. from the Pacific to the Mississippi.

Volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, dropped 20% from a year earlier, driven by declines in automotive and energy shipments. The railroad company warned it expects 2020 carload volumes to be down around 10% from a year earlier.

Freight revenue fell 24% to $3.97 billion in the second quarter.

The company had also warned in April that it did not expect operating ratio — a key measure of profitability in the railroad sector — to improve in the second quarter. A lower ratio means higher profitability for railroads.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad operator's net income fell to $1.13 billion, or $1.67 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.57 billion, or $2.22 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.55 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total operating revenue fell to $4.2 billion from $5.6 billion.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

