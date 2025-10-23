Union Pacific Q3 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y

Union Pacific Corporation’s UNP third-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding 7 cents from non-recurring items) of $3.08 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.99. The bottom line improved 12% on a year-over-year basis due to strong operational efficiency.

Operating revenues of $6.2 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.2% and improved 2.5% on a year-over-year basis, owing to solid core pricing gains.

Union Pacific Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Union Pacific Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Union Pacific Corporation Quote

Freight revenues, accounting for 95% of the top line, improved 3% to $5.93 billion. The actual figure beat our estimate of $5.87 billion. Other revenues decreased 2% to $317 million in the third quarter of 2025. Business volumes, measured by total revenue carloads, remained flat on a year-over-year basis. The operating income was up 6% year over year at $2.55 billion.

Total operating expenses of $3.7 billion inched up 1% year over year. Fuel expenses increased 1%. Expenses on purchased services and materials were up 6% on a year-over-year basis, expenses on compensation and benefits decreased 1% and other cost items declined 1% year over year.

The operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) in the third quarter of 2025, on an adjusted basis, improved 180 basis points year over year to 58.5%.

UNP’s Segmental Highlights

Bulk (Grain & grain products, Fertilizer, Food & refrigerated, Coal & renewables) freight revenues were $1.93 billion, which increased 7% on a year-over-year basis. We projected the metric to increase 3.8% from the year-ago levels. Segmental revenue carloads increased 7% year over year.

Industrial freight revenues came in at $2.19 billion, up 3% year over year. We projected the metric to increase 4.1% from the year-ago levels. Segmental revenue carloads increased 3% to $574 million year over year.

Freight revenues in the Premium division were $1.8 billion, down 2% year over year. We expected the metric to decrease 3% compared with the year-ago reported figure. Premium revenue carloads decreased 5% year over year.

UNP’s Liquidity

Union Pacific exited the third quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $808 million compared with $1 billion at 2024 end. Debt (due after a year) increased to $30.29 billion in the September-end quarter from $29.77 billion at 2024’s end.

Currently, Union Pacific carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q3 Performance of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported third-quarter 2025 earnings (excluding 46 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.71 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52. Earnings increased 14% on a year-over-year basis due to low fuel costs.

Revenues in the September-end quarter were $16.67 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.79 billion and increasing 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Due to improving air-travel demand, adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) increased 4.1% year over year to $15.2 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. JBHT reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.76 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.47 and improved 18.1% year over year.

Total operating revenues of $3.05 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.02 billion and were down 0.5% year over year. JBHT’s third-quarter revenue performance was hurt by a 1% and 4% decline in gross revenue per load in Intermodal (JBI) and Truckload (JBT), respectively; a decrease in load volume of 8% and 1% in Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Dedicated Contract Services (DCS); and 8% fewer stops in Final Mile Services (FMS). These items were partially offset by a 3 % improvement in DCS productivity, a 9% increase in revenue per load in ICS and 14% load growth in JBT. Total operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue, fell less than 1% year over year.

United Airlines UAL reported mixed third-quarter 2025 results wherein the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.

UAL's third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (excluding 12 cents from non-recurring items) of $2.78 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64 but declined 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure lies above the guided range of $2.25 and $2.75.

Operating revenues of $15.2 billion fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15.3 billion but increased 2.6% year over year. Passenger revenues (which accounted for 90.7% of the top line) increased 1.9% year over year to $13.8 billion. UAL flights transported 48,382 passengers in the third quarter, up 6.2% year over year.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.