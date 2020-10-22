Union Pacific profit falls on lower volume

LOS ANGELES, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Corp UNP.N on Thursday reported a fall in quarterly profit after it transported fewer carloads of goods by rail.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based railroad operator's third-quarter net income was $1.4 billion, or $2.01 per share, down from $1.6 billion, or $2.22 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell 11% to $4.9 billion.

(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Jason Neely)

