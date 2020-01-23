Union Pacific profit falls about 10%

Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp UNP.N reported a nearly 10% drop in quarterly profit, as freight volumes of agricultural products and energy shipments fell.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's net income fell to $1.40 billion, or $2.02 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.55 billion, or $2.12 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell 9.5% to $5.21 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3067;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.