Union Pacific profit falls about 10%

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Jan 23 (Reuters) - U.S. railroad operator Union Pacific Corp UNP.N reported a nearly 10% drop in quarterly profit, as freight volumes of agricultural products and energy shipments fell.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company's net income fell to $1.40 billion, or $2.02 per share, in the fourth-quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.55 billion, or $2.12 per share, a year earlier.

Total operating revenue fell 9.5% to $5.21 billion.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

