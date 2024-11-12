News & Insights

Union Pacific price target raised to $267 from $255 at Citi

November 12, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Citi raised the firm’s price target on Union Pacific (UNP) to $267 from $255 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm says sentiment appears to have “rapidly improved” for the North America transports, which has come despite mixed Q3 earnings reports and generally cautious Q4 outlooks. Citi now worries that investors are “chasing stocks that have already risen considerably, with companies having to significantly outperform estimates to justify current valuations.” Alternatively, it sees increasing risk that 2025 earnings could disappoint.

Read More on UNP:

