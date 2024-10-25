News & Insights

Union Pacific price target lowered to $283 from $288 at RBC Capital

October 25, 2024 — 08:12 am EDT

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Union Pacific (UNP) to $283 from $288 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported weaker than expected Q3 results and guided down on Q4, but while the selloff in the stock is not surprising, the firm maintains that Union Pacific is making significant strides in improving operating productivity, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

