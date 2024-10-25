Union Pacific price target lowered to $283 from $288 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Union Pacific (UNP) to $283 from $288 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The company reported weaker than expected Q3 results and guided down on Q4, but while the selloff in the stock is not surprising, the firm maintains that Union Pacific is making significant strides in improving operating productivity, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UNP:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.