Union Pacific price target lowered to $255 from $270 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Union Pacific (UNP) to $255 from $270 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. Fuel and labor headwinds are weighing on the Q4 outlook, and Wells sees risk lingering into the first half of 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm expects shares to lag in the near-term.

