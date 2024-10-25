Union Pacific price target lowered to $255 from $260 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Union Pacific (UNP) to $255 from $260 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said its near-term outlook reset super-seasonal 4Q expectations, but mid-to-high-single-digit 2025 EPS growth still seems more achievable than the low-teens consensus without a broader pickup in the industrial economy.
- Union Pacific price target lowered to $260 from $270 at Baird
- Union Pacific price target lowered to $275 from $280 at Barclays
- Union Pacific price target lowered to $260 from $270 at BofA
- Union Pacific expects Q4 results to be consistent with Q3
- Union Pacific reports Q3 EPS $2.75, consensus $2.78
