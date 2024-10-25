News & Insights

Union Pacific price target lowered to $255 from $260 at Susquehanna

October 25, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

Susquehanna lowered the firm’s price target on Union Pacific (UNP) to $255 from $260 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said its near-term outlook reset super-seasonal 4Q expectations, but mid-to-high-single-digit 2025 EPS growth still seems more achievable than the low-teens consensus without a broader pickup in the industrial economy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

