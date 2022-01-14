Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Having said that, from a first glance at Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) we aren't jumping out of our chairs at how returns are trending, but let's have a deeper look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Union Pacific is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.16 = US$8.9b ÷ (US$62b - US$5.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

So, Union Pacific has an ROCE of 16%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 12% generated by the Transportation industry.

NYSE:UNP Return on Capital Employed January 14th 2022

In the above chart we have measured Union Pacific's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Union Pacific.

What Can We Tell From Union Pacific's ROCE Trend?

There hasn't been much to report for Union Pacific's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So don't be surprised if Union Pacific doesn't end up being a multi-bagger in a few years time. With fewer investment opportunities, it makes sense that Union Pacific has been paying out a decent 39% of its earnings to shareholders. Given the business isn't reinvesting in itself, it makes sense to distribute a portion of earnings among shareholders.

Our Take On Union Pacific's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to Union Pacific's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Investors must think there's better things to come because the stock has knocked it out of the park, delivering a 159% gain to shareholders who have held over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Union Pacific that you might find interesting.

