Union Pacific fired workers who failed vision test, EEOC claims

By Daniel Wiessner

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Union Pacific Railroad illegally fired conductors and locomotive engineers who failed a vision test even though it had no bearing on their ability to do their jobs, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) claims in a new lawsuit.

The EEOC in a complaint filed in Minnesota federal court on Friday said Union Pacific fired at least 21 employees in 10 states who could not identify the color of a light on a mobile device placed a quarter of a mile away.

The commission said the workers had either passed a different vision test required by federal railroad regulators or had provided medical documentation that they did not have vision deficiencies that would affect their jobs.

Union Pacific is accused of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act by screening out workers on the basis of disability and subjecting workers to unlawful medical inquiries.

Nebraska-based Union Pacific did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Gregory Gochanour, the regional attorney for the EEOC's Chicago office, in a statement said everyone wants railroads to be safe but "firing qualified, experienced employees for failing an invalid test of color vision does nothing to promote safety, and violates the ADA."

The lawsuit was part of a flurry of more than 60 cases filed by the EEOC in September ahead of the end of the federal government's fiscal year on Sept. 30.

Other new cases include claims that Walmart fired hourly workers with disabilities who could not pass a computer-based test and that Tesla failed to prevent severe harassment of Black workers at its flagship California factory. Walmart has denied wrongdoing and Tesla has not responded to the EEOC'S lawsuit.

The EEOC said it had filed the lawsuit against Union Pacific on behalf of the 21 named workers and an unspecified number of other employees who may have been fired for failing the vision test.

The commission is seeking backpay, reinstatement and other damages for affected workers along with punitive damages for what it says was Union Pacific's "malicious and reckless conduct."

The case is EEOC v. Union Pacific Railroad Co, U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, No. 0:23-cv-03030.

For the EEOC: Ann Henry, Ethan Cohen and Emma Heo

For Union Pacific: Not available

