UNION PACIFIC Earnings Preview: Recent $UNP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

UNION PACIFIC ($UNP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,151,519,837 and earnings of $2.78 per share.

UNION PACIFIC Insider Trading Activity

UNION PACIFIC insiders have traded $UNP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH F WHITED (PRESIDENT) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,875,000

CRAIG V RICHARDSON (EVP CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & CORP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,495 shares for an estimated $1,636,740.

UNION PACIFIC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,092 institutional investors add shares of UNION PACIFIC stock to their portfolio, and 1,163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

UNION PACIFIC Government Contracts

We have seen $8,000 of award payments to $UNP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

UNION PACIFIC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $UNP stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

UNION PACIFIC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025

UNION PACIFIC Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $UNP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $295.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $200.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $265.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $265.0 on 01/07/2025

