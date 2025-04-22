UNION PACIFIC Earnings Preview: Recent $UNP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

UNION PACIFIC ($UNP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $6,151,519,837 and earnings of $2.78 per share.
UNION PACIFIC Insider Trading Activity
UNION PACIFIC insiders have traded $UNP stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELIZABETH F WHITED (PRESIDENT) sold 7,500 shares for an estimated $1,875,000
- CRAIG V RICHARDSON (EVP CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER & CORP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,495 shares for an estimated $1,636,740.
UNION PACIFIC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,092 institutional investors add shares of UNION PACIFIC stock to their portfolio, and 1,163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DZ BANK AG DEUTSCHE ZENTRAL GENOSSENSCHAFTS BANK, FRANKFURT AM MAIN removed 3,059,010 shares (-73.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $697,576,640
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,163,404 shares (+25.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $493,342,648
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,632,268 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $372,222,394
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,616,895 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $368,716,735
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 1,616,851 shares (-15.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $368,706,702
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,605,645 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $366,151,285
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,298,178 shares (+14.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $296,036,511
UNION PACIFIC Government Contracts
We have seen $8,000 of award payments to $UNP over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
UNION PACIFIC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UNP stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UNP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/04.
- REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $50,000 on 02/24.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 02/03, 01/29, 12/13 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE MIKE KELLY sold up to $50,000 on 11/08.
UNION PACIFIC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UNP in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Loop Capital Markets issued a "Sell" rating on 02/03/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 01/10/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/07/2025
UNION PACIFIC Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UNP recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $UNP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $265.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $295.0 on 03/07/2025
- Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $200.0 on 02/03/2025
- Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $265.0 on 01/10/2025
- Christian Wetherbee from Wells Fargo set a target price of $265.0 on 01/07/2025
