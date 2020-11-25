Dividends
UNP

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.97 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that UNP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $208.7, the dividend yield is 1.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNP was $208.7, representing a -1.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $210.95 and a 98.61% increase over the 52 week low of $105.08.

UNP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) and CSX Corporation (CSX). UNP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.85. Zacks Investment Research reports UNP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.68%, compared to an industry average of -2.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have UNP as a top-10 holding:

  • SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)
  • Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
  • Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)
  • Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)
  • iShares Trust (IYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYT with an increase of 34.92% over the last 100 days. XLI has the highest percent weighting of UNP at 5.42%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

UNP

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular