Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.97 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased UNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 21.25% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $179.9, the dividend yield is 2.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNP was $179.9, representing a -0.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $180.54 and a 40.46% increase over the 52 week low of $128.08.

UNP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) and CSX Corporation (CSX). UNP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.49. Zacks Investment Research reports UNP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 7.73%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNP as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLI with an increase of 6.13% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of UNP at 9.91%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.