Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.31% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $221.94, the dividend yield is 1.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNP was $221.94, representing a -4.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $231.26 and a 37.5% increase over the 52 week low of $161.41.

UNP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as CSX Corporation (CSX) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC). UNP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.73. Zacks Investment Research reports UNP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 16.65%, compared to an industry average of 22.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNP as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU)

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYT with an increase of 22.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of UNP at 8.73%.

