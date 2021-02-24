Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.97 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that UNP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNP was $206.96, representing a -6.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $221.28 and a 96.95% increase over the 52 week low of $105.08.

UNP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) and CSX Corporation (CSX). UNP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.88. Zacks Investment Research reports UNP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 15.8%, compared to an industry average of 16.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNP as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYT)

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VIS with an increase of 22.91% over the last 100 days. IYT has the highest percent weighting of UNP at 9.42%.

