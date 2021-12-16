Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased UNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.28% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $247.12, the dividend yield is 1.91%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNP was $247.12, representing a -1.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $249.94 and a 27.95% increase over the 52 week low of $193.14.

UNP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as CSX Corporation (CSX) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC). UNP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.34. Zacks Investment Research reports UNP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 21.69%, compared to an industry average of 22.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the unp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNP as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

TrueShares Low Volatility Equity Income ETF (DIVZ)

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

IQ Cleaner Transport ETF (CLNR)

iShares Trust iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXR with an increase of 4% over the last 100 days. XLI has the highest percent weighting of UNP at 5.19%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.