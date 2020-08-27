Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.97 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UNP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that UNP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $194.32, the dividend yield is 2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNP was $194.32, representing a -0.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $195.34 and a 84.93% increase over the 52 week low of $105.08.

UNP is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) and CSX Corporation (CSX). UNP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.06. Zacks Investment Research reports UNP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -6.96%, compared to an industry average of -5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to UNP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have UNP as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Industrial (XLI)

Vanguard Industrials ETF (VIS)

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (PKW)

Inspire 100 ETF (BIBL)

iShares Trust (IYT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYT with an increase of 50.78% over the last 100 days. XLI has the highest percent weighting of UNP at 5.71%.

