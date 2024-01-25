Union Pacific Corp. Reveals Rise In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.652 billion, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $1.638 billion, or $2.67 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.3% to $6.159 billion from $6.180 billion last year.

Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.652 Bln. vs. $1.638 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.71 vs. $2.67 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.57 -Revenue (Q4): $6.159 Bln vs. $6.180 Bln last year.

