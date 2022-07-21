Union Pacific Corp. Reveals Climb In Q2 Profit, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.84 billion, or $2.93 per share. This compares with $1.80 billion, or $2.72 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.0% to $6.27 billion from $5.50 billion last year.

Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.84 Bln. vs. $1.80 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.93 vs. $2.72 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.86 -Revenue (Q2): $6.27 Bln vs. $5.50 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.