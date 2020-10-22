Union Pacific Corp. Reports Retreat In Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) revealed earnings for third quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $1.36 billion, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $1.56 billion, or $2.22 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.9% to $4.92 billion from $5.52 billion last year.

Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $1.36 Bln. vs. $1.56 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.01 vs. $2.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.05 -Revenue (Q3): $4.92 Bln vs. $5.52 Bln last year.

