Union Pacific Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.71 billion, or $2.66 per share. This compares with $1.38 billion, or $2.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.5% to $5.73 billion from $5.14 billion last year.

Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

