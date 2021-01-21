Union Pacific Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Union Pacific Corp. (UNP):

-Earnings: $1.38 billion in Q4 vs. $1.40 billion in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.05 in Q4 vs. $2.02 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Union Pacific Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.59 billion or $2.36 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $2.29 per share -Revenue: $5.14 billion in Q4 vs. $5.21 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.