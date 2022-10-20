Union Pacific Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.90 billion, or $3.05 per share. This compares with $1.67 billion, or $2.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Union Pacific Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.98 billion or $3.19 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.0% to $6.57 billion from $5.57 billion last year.

Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.90 Bln. vs. $1.67 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.05 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.06 -Revenue (Q3): $6.57 Bln vs. $5.57 Bln last year.

