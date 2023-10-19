Union Pacific Corp. Q3 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $1.53 billion, or $2.51 per share. This compares with $1.90 billion, or $3.05 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $5.94 billion from $6.57 billion last year.

Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.53 Bln. vs. $1.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.51 vs. $3.05 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.94 Bln vs. $6.57 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.