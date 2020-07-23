Union Pacific Corp. Q2 Earnings Fall

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) released a profit for second quarter that fell from last year.

The company's profit totaled $1.13 billion, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $1.57 billion, or $2.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 24.3% to $4.24 billion from $5.60 billion last year.

Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $1.13 Bln. vs. $1.57 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.67 vs. $2.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.55 -Revenue (Q2): $4.24 Bln vs. $5.60 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.