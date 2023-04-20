Union Pacific Corp. Q1 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) revealed a profit for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.63 billion, or $2.67 per share. This compares with $1.63 billion, or $2.57 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $6.06 billion from $5.86 billion last year.

Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $1.63 Bln. vs. $1.63 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.67 vs. $2.57 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.59 -Revenue (Q1): $6.06 Bln vs. $5.86 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.