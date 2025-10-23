Union Pacific Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.788 billion, or $3.01 per share. This compares with $1.671 billion, or $2.75 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Union Pacific Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.829 billion or $3.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.98 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.5% to $6.244 billion from $6.091 billion last year.

Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.788 Bln. vs. $1.671 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.01 vs. $2.75 last year. -Revenue: $6.244 Bln vs. $6.091 Bln last year.

