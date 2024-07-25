Union Pacific Corp. Q2 Income Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.673 billion, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $1.569 billion, or $2.57 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $6.007 billion from $5.963 billion last year.

Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

