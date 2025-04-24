Union Pacific Corp. Q1 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) released a profit for first quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $1.626 billion, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $1.641 billion, or $2.69 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.74 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.1% to $6.027 billion from $6.031 billion last year.

Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.626 Bln. vs. $1.641 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.70 vs. $2.69 last year. -Revenue: $6.027 Bln vs. $6.031 Bln last year.

