Union Pacific Corp. Profit Climbs In Q3, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.671 billion, or $2.75 per share. This compares with $1.528 billion, or $2.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $6.091 billion from $5.941 billion last year.

Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.671 Bln. vs. $1.528 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.75 vs. $2.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.091 Bln vs. $5.941 Bln last year.

