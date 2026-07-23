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Union Pacific Corp. Profit Climbs In Q2

July 23, 2026 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Corp. (UNP) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.993 billion, or $3.36 per share. This compares with $1.876 billion, or $3.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Union Pacific Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.028 billion or $3.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.5% to $6.864 billion from $6.154 billion last year.

Union Pacific Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.993 Bln. vs. $1.876 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.36 vs. $3.15 last year. -Revenue: $6.864 Bln vs. $6.154 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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