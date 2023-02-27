Union Pacific Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UNP

In trading on Monday, shares of Union Pacific Corp (Symbol: UNP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $212.70, changing hands as high as $214.80 per share. Union Pacific Corp shares are currently trading up about 10.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNP's low point in its 52 week range is $183.70 per share, with $278.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $213.00. The UNP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

