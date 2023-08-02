Union Pacific (BER:UNP) Price Target Increased by 10.82% to 231.49

The average one-year price target for Union Pacific (BER:UNP) has been revised to 231.49 / share. This is an increase of 10.82% from the prior estimate of 208.89 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 167.88 to a high of 273.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.45% from the latest reported closing price of 211.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Pacific. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNP is 0.55%, an increase of 0.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.14% to 549,773K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,945K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,689K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 9.02% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,278K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,212K shares, representing an increase of 0.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 13,366K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,851K shares, representing a decrease of 3.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 15.42% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,663K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,067K shares, representing an increase of 56.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 114.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,165K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,941K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNP by 8.26% over the last quarter.

