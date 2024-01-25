News & Insights

US Markets
UNP

Union Pacific beats Q4 profit estimates on strong pricing, volume gains

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

January 25, 2024 — 08:21 am EST

Written by Ananta Agarwal for Reuters ->

Updates with shares and background

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Railroad operator Union Pacific UNP.N beat estimates for fourth-quarter profit on Thursday on price hikes and volume gains.

Net income attributable to the company for the quarter was $2.71 per diluted share, up from $2.67 per share a year earlier and above analysts' estimates of $2.57 per share.

The company saw a year-on-year gain in freight volumes after a tough few quarters of muted freight demand and higher operating costs.

In response to these headwinds, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company has continued to price its services above inflation, mirroring a trend seen across sectors such as retail and industrials.

However, pricing and volume strength were partially offset by reduced fuel surcharge revenue and a higher proportion of low-margin business.

Operating revenue for the quarter was flat year-on-year at $6.16 billion but came in above analysts' average estimate of $6.05 billion.

(Reporting by Ananta Agarwal in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Ananta.agarwal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UNP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.