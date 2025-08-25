Union Pacific Adds 15 Focus Sites To Expand Rail Access And Economic Growth

(RTTNews) - Union Pacific Railroad (UNP) the primary operating subsidiary of Union Pacific Corporation has expanded its Focus Site program by adding 15 new development locations across eight states, including 12 on short line railroads, enhancing access to its 32,000-mile network.

Focus Sites are large-scale, rail-ready properties designed for warehouses or industrial facilities, enabling streamlined logistics and targeted customer services.

Kenny Rocker, executive vice president of Marketing and Sales, noted that partnering with short line railroads improves network reach, giving shippers faster access to U.S., Mexican, Canadian, and West Coast port markets.

Matt Cundiff, president of Ironhorse Resources, added that these sites stimulate local economic growth by connecting businesses to national and global rail markets.

Union Pacific now operates 39 Focus Sites, with new locations in Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, Washington, Wisconsin, Oregon, and Texas. The company also offers its Site Solutions Tool, featuring more than 2,000 rail-accessible properties updated regularly to help businesses establish rail service quickly.

UNP currently trades at $224.37 or 1.53% lower on the NYSE.

