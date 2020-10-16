Union of supervisors at BHP´s Escondida mine in Chile agree on labor deal, strike threat averted - union

SANTIAGO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The union of supervisors at BHP´s Escondida mine in Chile said it had reached an agreement on a labor deal, averting the threat of a strike at the world´s largest copper deposit.

