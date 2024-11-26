Union Jack Oil Reports Positive Drilling Results

Union Jack Oil (GB:UJO) has released an update.

Union Jack Oil has announced promising drilling results from the Taylor 1-16 well in Oklahoma, confirming the presence of hydrocarbons in the Hunton Limestone. The company is optimistic about future production, with additional potential identified in secondary intervals. This development adds to its success in the UK, where significant revenues have been generated from the Wressle project.

