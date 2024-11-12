Union Jack Oil Faces Setback in Wressle Development

Union Jack Oil (GB:UJO) has released an update.

Union Jack Oil has announced that planning permission for its Wressle development has been rescinded due to a need for further analysis of greenhouse gas emissions. The operator, Egdon Resources, will provide a new assessment to North Lincolnshire Council, which will determine whether a new environmental impact assessment is needed. Despite this setback, existing operations continue unaffected, and Union Jack retains its 40% stake in the project.

