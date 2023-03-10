Union Investment won't back new term for Bayer supervisory board chairman - WiWO

March 10, 2023 — 01:19 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 10 (Reuters) - Bayer BAYGn.DE shareholder Union Investment will not back the re-election of the drugmaker's supervisory board chair, fund manager Janne Werning said in comments to the WirtschaftsWoche business news outlet published on Friday.

"We will vote against the re-election of Mr. (Norbert) Winkeljohann," Werning said, pointing to Winkeljohann's large number of mandates and adding that heading the supervisory board was "no part-time job".

"Bayer has major tasks ahead of it. It is a matter of reviewing the group structure and restoring the damaged trust on the capital market," Werning said.

(Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.