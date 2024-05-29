Union Gas Holdings Convenes Successful AGM

Union Gas Holdings Ltd. (SG:1F2) has released an update.

Union Gas Holdings Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 30, 2024, with key executives and board members in attendance, including CEO Mr. Teo Hark Piang who chaired the meeting. Notably, Non-Executive Chairman Mr. Teo Kiang Ang was absent but had sent apologies. The AGM was held at the Chui Huay Lim Club in Singapore, where a quorum was present and the meeting commenced as scheduled.

