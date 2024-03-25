Union Electric Announces Pricing Of Offering Of $500 Mln Of 5.20% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2034

(RTTNews) - Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (AEE), announced the pricing of a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.20% first mortgage bonds due 2034 at 99.685% of their principal amount.

The transaction is expected to close on April 4, 2024.

Ameren Missouri plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to refinance short-term debt and to fund capital expenditures.

