Union Electric Announces Pricing Of Offering Of $500 Mln Of 5.20% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2034

March 25, 2024 — 09:15 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Union Electric Company, doing business as Ameren Missouri, a subsidiary of Ameren Corporation (AEE), announced the pricing of a public offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.20% first mortgage bonds due 2034 at 99.685% of their principal amount.

The transaction is expected to close on April 4, 2024.

Ameren Missouri plans to use the net proceeds of the offering to refinance short-term debt and to fund capital expenditures.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

