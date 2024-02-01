News & Insights

Union demands clarity for Thyssenkrupp steel, marine system units

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

February 01, 2024 — 06:52 am EST

Written by Tom Kaeckenhoff for Reuters ->

BOCHUM, Germany, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Labour leaders on Thursday called on Thyssenkrupp's TKAG.DE management to present a strategic solution for the conglomerate's steel and war ship division.

"We need a decision this year on how things will proceed at steel and marine systems," said Juergen Kerner, deputy head of IG Metall and deputy chairman of Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board.

