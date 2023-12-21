News & Insights

Union demands 15.5% pay rise for thousands of Deutsche Bank staff

December 21, 2023 — 08:09 am EST

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Verdi labour union is demanding 15.5% more pay for around 12,000 employees of Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, according to a statement by the German union on Thursday.

The demand affects Deutsche Bank staff at its Postbank arm.

"The employees are not among the highest earners in the banking sector and have been severely affected by the high inflationary trends of the last two years," said Jan Duscheck, who oversees the banking industry at Verdi and who sits on Deutsche's supervisory board.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the wage demands.

