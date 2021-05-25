Union calls for strike at two of BHP's Chile copper mines

SANTIAGO, May 25 (Reuters) - The union of remote operations workers at BHP´s Spence and Escondida copper mines in Chile has rejected the company´s labor contract offer, the union told Reuters, adding that it would launch a strike from Thursday.

