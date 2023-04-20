Union Bankshares (UNB) Declares $0.36 Dividend

Union Bankshares said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.44 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.35 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of April 29, 2023 will receive the payment on May 4, 2023.

At the current share price of $21.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.61%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.34%, the lowest has been 2.24%, and the highest has been 7.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.33 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.70 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Union Bankshares. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UNB is 0.01%, a decrease of 2.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.23% to 546K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNCMX - Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank of New York Mellon holds 19K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares, representing an increase of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UNB by 57.96% over the last quarter.

FSKAX - Fidelity Total Market Index Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 77.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UNB by 313.75% over the last quarter.

BRSIX - Ultra-Small Company Market Fund Class N holds 15K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFSCX - U.s. Micro Cap Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 15K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Union Bankshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Union Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Union Bankshares, Inc., has been helping people buy homes and local businesses create jobs in area communities since 1891. Headquartered in Morrisville, VT, Union Bank is a full service bank offering deposit, loan, trust and commercial banking services throughout northern Vermont and northwestern New Hampshire. Union Bank has earned an outstanding reputation for residential lending programs and is an SBA Preferred Lender. Union Bank has received an "Outstanding" rating for its compliance with the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA). An institution in this group has an excellent record of helping to meet the credit needs of its assessment area, particularly in low-and moderate income neighborhoods, in a manner consistent with its resources and capabilities.

