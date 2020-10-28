Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that UNB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.2, the dividend yield is 5.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNB was $24.2, representing a -37.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.79 and a 46.67% increase over the 52 week low of $16.50.

UNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the UNB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

