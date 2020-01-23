Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 24, 2020

Dividends
Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 24, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 06, 2020. Shareholders who purchased UNB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.23% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of UNB was $36.36, representing a -25.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $49 and a 42.36% increase over the 52 week low of $25.54.

UNB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). UNB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.38.

